The court requests an international arrest warrant against Norman Quijano

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on June 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Billie Schaeffer 46 of 192 Ovid St Lot 18 in the Town of Seneca Falls, on an Arrest Warrant issued from the Waterloo Town Court for Welfare Fraud 4th and Misuse of Food Stamps. Deputies’ report Schaeffer was originally charged on April 7th 2021 after an Investigation in the Town of Waterloo showed Schaeffer abusing the Welfare System and illegally using Food Stamps. Schaeffer then failed to appear in court on the charges. Schaeffer was arrested at her residence by Deputies with the aide of Seneca Falls Police Department without incident. Schaeffer was then transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center for Centralized Arraignment. Schaeffer was released from custody and given a new court date of 07/07/2021 to appear in Waterloo Town Court.