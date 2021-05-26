Cancel
Immigration

The court requests an international arrest warrant against Norman Quijano

By Aygen Marsh
amicohoops.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MP for ARENA is accused of electoral fraud and illegal groups, and is being claimed by a court. The Fifth Investigative Court in San Salvador asked Interpol in El Salvador to issue a red broadcast to arrest the former President of the Legislative Assembly, Norman Quijano, accused of electoral fraud and illegal groups.

amicohoops.net
Person
Norman Quijano
