The court requests an international arrest warrant against Norman Quijano

A Dunkirk man was arrested on federal drug and weapon charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the city on Sunday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo reports that 35-year-old Christopher Torres has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the DEA executed a search warrant at Torres' residence on Eagle Street, with Torres present during the search. Investigators recovered a loaded Uzi pistol, four additional firearms, digital scales with suspected cocaine residue, several small bags of suspected cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale, suspected Gabapentin pills, and other assorted drug paraphernalia. Torres faces anywhere from five years to life in prison if convicted. Dunkirk Police and State Police were also involved in the investigation.