Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $3.2 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $3,220,703.36 through the issuance of 7,319,779 Units at a price of $0.44 per Unit.www.accesswire.com