Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $3.2 Million

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $3,220,703.36 through the issuance of 7,319,779 Units at a price of $0.44 per Unit.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
