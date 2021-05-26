C&C Meat Processing continues to expand

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.