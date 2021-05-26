Cancel
Babb, MT

C&C Meat Processing continues to expand

By JOHN MCGILL Glacier Reporter Editor
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cover picture for the article“We’ve expanded quite a bit from our tiny work area,” said Christina Flammond, co-owner of C&C Meat Processing in Babb. “We’ve almost tripled in size.”. Having landed a grant some years back, Christina was able to begin taking a home processing operation into more of a full-time production. That first grant for around $6,000 bought electricity and a tenderizer for the work area in 2016; then former Governor Steve Bullock’s COVID-19 plan brought them another grant which they’ve further applied to their operation.

