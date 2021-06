Information security does not have to be complicated. Vulnerability to cyber attacks can be significantly reduced if the basics are practiced. A clear understanding of the fundamentals can help ensure that adequate detective and protective controls are in place, and that a solid information security foundation is established.This book covers concepts and controls. It is a good primer for those new to the field, and a refresher for the more seasoned practitioner. It is for those who are tasked with creating, leading, supporting or improving an organization’s cyber security program. The goal is to help clear some of the fog that can get in the way of implementing cyber security best practices. The security controls that are discussed in these 100 concise pages are each assigned a maturity level. This helps the reader determine which controls are most appropriate for it’s organization. Maturity of a program is based on its age, the resources that are available to it, and the amount of leadership support it enjoys. Advanced controls are not appropriate for a newly-established program, for example. Reading this book will break down cognitive barriers. It will provide security practitioners the best practices necessary to detect and mitigate common and sophisticated attacks. Building a solid information security foundation does not have to be complicated. It can be achieved by applying the fundamentals of cyber security.