Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matthias Schweighöfer Reveals The Trick Behind His Humor In Army Of The Dead - Exclusive

By Tim Lammers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the big keys to the success of Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" is the way the director breaks the tension by creating laughs throughout the film and, lucky for viewers, he mined a comedic gem in Europe to brighten up his zombie heist thriller. Providing the comic relief is veteran German actor Matthias Schweighöfer, whose previous American film credits include smaller supporting turns in Tom Cruise's 2008 historical WWII drama, "Valkyrie," and the 2002 horror thriller "Feardotcom." Schweighöfer's acting prowess is on full display, though, in "Army of the Dead" as Ludwig Dieter, an expert European safecracker recruited by Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his fellow mercenaries to help break into a casino vault in Las Vegas for a $200-million score.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Scott Ward
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Matthias Schweighöfer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Navy Seals#Drama#Vault#Comic Relief#Inspiration#German#American#European#Hey Matthias#Humor#Exclusive#Comedy#Laughs#Co Star Omari Hardwick#Veteran#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswttspod.com

Army Of The Dead: Did You Notice This Mistake?

Zack Snyder was really seen in his new zombie film. In any case, his support was not arranged, as the chief himself affirms. Zack Snyder is up for a couple of astonishments. The way that the ” Snyder of Justice League” came around was a major sensation for the DC fan base. Nonetheless, the chief raised the stakes and had a little appearance in his funny cartoon himself. Presently Snyder has been rediscovered in one of his movies.
TV & Videoswttspod.com

Army Of The Dead: Part 2? Is A Sequel Possible?

As though Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” wasn’t shot enough as of now, vampires should show up in Part 2 also. The zombie blockbuster ” Army of the Dead ” is one of the best Netflix triumphs! Zack Snyder’s grisly exhibition is as yet in the Netflix Top 10. Intelligently, Netflix needs to go with ” Army of the Dead 2 ” and there is a wild expansion to this spin-off: Vampires!
Moviesncadvertiser.com

What a ridiculous 'Army of the Dead' controversy reveals about American literacy

Of all the potentially offensive elements to "Army of the Dead" - from topless zombie showgirls chowing down on gamblers, to the government using a medical emergency to crack down on dissent, to an emergency zombie Caesarean section - the one causing the most anger is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo by former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. The controversy is the perfect example of how illiterate too many moviegoers have become - and the way filmmakers have aided and abetted a literalism that makes our movies sillier.
TV SeriesLake County News

‘Army of the Dead’ overruns Las Vegas; FOX TV preview

Available in both movie theaters and the Netflix streaming service, “Army of the Dead” sounds like the work of filmmaker George A. Romero (“Night of the Living Dead”), but that would be a neat trick since he passed away nearly four years ago. Taking up the mantle of mimicking Romero’s...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Army of the Dead (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. We haven’t received a lot of new releases this year for obvious reasons but the big releases we have received have all been very entertaining. This year is the year of Zack Snyder after we were given the Snyder Cut of Justice League a few months ago and the promise of Army of the Dead only made the blow of the pandemic feel tolerable.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EXCLUSIVE: ARMY OF THE DEAD Review Headlines POP JEDI Episode 15

It's Tuesday, and that means Robert DiLauro, Di Marie, and JennaSayWhat are back with a new Pop Jedi Episode!. The last episode saw the pop culture Jedi Order revisit Zack Snyder's 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake, and here they wrap-up their two week tribute to Snyder's zombie films with their review and thoughts on the director's recent theatrical and Netflix release, Army of the Dead, starring Guardians of the Galaxy alumn Dave Bautista!
MoviesRomesentinel.com

‘Army of the Dead’ is a straight forward, emotionless slugfest

Zombies and Las Vegas don’t mix as well as they should in the bloated and empty “Army of the Dead”. Infamous director Zack Snyder has returned to the zombie roots that brought him to Hollywood in the first place, and this time he’s writer, director and in charge of cinematography. But don’t watch “Army of the Dead” expecting a return to Snyder’s really good “Dawn of the Dead” remake in 2004. “Army” can’t seem to handle its marching orders.
MoviesCollider

Why Tig Notaro Is the Best Part of 'Army of the Dead'

A few too many members of the ensemble cast of Army of the Dead — Zack Snyder's colorful, epic zombie heist movie now streaming on Netflix — register as largely generic. For instance, Raúl Castillo’s Mikey Guzman is meant to be a pastiche on cocky YouTubers right down to his overly formal wear in a zombie quarantine zone, but beyond his influencer exterior Guzman never takes off as his own character. Similarly, Ella Purnell's Kate Ward is simply a "daughter with daddy issues," filling a predefined role we've seen onscreen dozens of times.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Army Of The Dead: What To Watch If You Like The Zack Snyder Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you are like a large portion of the Netflix subscriber base, you have either watched or plan on watching Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, the latest offering from one of the most visionary and divisive filmmakers in today’s Hollywood. After watching the over-the-top zombie-heist action thriller, there’s a good chance you want check out more movies like it. I mean, with so many elements from multiple genres included — zombie horror, crime, action, family drama — it’s easy to think back on titles like Dawn of the Dead, Heat, and The Road for a myriad of reasons.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out This Fake Pitch for ‘Army of the Dead’

This is when the ‘genius’ of a director that’s so popular at the moment comes into question since the fact is that Zack Snyder’s movie, Army of the Dead, was supposed to be something that people were going to be blown away by. That was the hype at least since the idea of different zombies in the same movie was pretty enticing. But once a person gets done watching it the idea of going back to pick out the issues doesn’t appeal to some folks, but it’s hard for others to avoid. The idea of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas was pretty cool, to begin with, and even walling up the city in order to keep people safe wasn’t bad. Firebombing the city wasn’t even a bad idea. But the trouble is when we get to Tanaka, the moneyman that wants a group of mercenaries to wander into a zombie-infested wasteland and collect the kind of money that would take more than a handful of ragtag mercenaries to transport, and will require a safecracker, even though this supposedly Tanaka’s vault where HIS money is stowed. Keep in mind that this is money he’s been insured for, and that should probably stay where it is. But offering $50 million to someone that’s been working as a short-order cook since hanging it up as a merc is bound to catch the attention of someone that has very little to lose and everything to gain. Not only that, but did anyone happen to notice how the denominations for each new partner ended up getting lower and lower? It’s not hard to think that Scott would take a huge share along with his closest teammates, but chiseling the others in such a way feels as though it was bound to end badly if the lot of them did survive. Oh yeah, spoilers might be coming up, so if you haven’t seen the movie, by all means, stop reading.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Is Already Beginning To Die Out On Netflix

Success is fleeting in the world of streaming, which is why platforms like Netflix gauge their viewership data on the first four weeks a movie or TV show is available as opposed to a longer period, and probably one of the major reasons why other services like HBO Max and Amazon don’t release official numbers at all.
MoviesWicked Local

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ is loaded with great, gory fun

If you’re familiar with the 2009 film “Watchmen,” you already know that its director, Zack Snyder, gets a lot up on the screen before the opening credits. With his new one, “Army of the Dead,” Snyder’s approach to immediately grabbing an audience’s attention hasn’t changed. A convoy of army vehicles...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains Why He Didn’t Remove His Accidental Army Of The Dead Cameo

As we’ve seen in the not too distant past with The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Jeans Guy, fans love spotting mistakes and goofs in high profile productions, and the unfortunate crew member discovered in the back of season 2 quickly became a short-lived internet phenomenon, even getting his own character poster for good measure.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Biggest WTF Moments of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

Hasitha Fernando on the biggest WTF moments in Army of the Dead…. While Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead didn’t redefine the zombie-horror genre per se, it was certainly a fun action-heist flick featuring oodles of blood, guts and gore. There were, however, some truly WTF moments in the film that left many people scratching their heads. So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and find out what they are…
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Has Now Broken 2 Netflix Records

Success is fleeting when it comes to streaming services, which is why platforms like Netflix tend to gauge their viewership data over the first four weeks that a film or TV show is available as opposed to a longer period, and that makes perfect sense. After all, there’s so much...