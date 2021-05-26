Matthias Schweighöfer Reveals The Trick Behind His Humor In Army Of The Dead - Exclusive

This is when the ‘genius’ of a director that’s so popular at the moment comes into question since the fact is that Zack Snyder’s movie, Army of the Dead, was supposed to be something that people were going to be blown away by. That was the hype at least since the idea of different zombies in the same movie was pretty enticing. But once a person gets done watching it the idea of going back to pick out the issues doesn’t appeal to some folks, but it’s hard for others to avoid. The idea of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas was pretty cool, to begin with, and even walling up the city in order to keep people safe wasn’t bad. Firebombing the city wasn’t even a bad idea. But the trouble is when we get to Tanaka, the moneyman that wants a group of mercenaries to wander into a zombie-infested wasteland and collect the kind of money that would take more than a handful of ragtag mercenaries to transport, and will require a safecracker, even though this supposedly Tanaka’s vault where HIS money is stowed. Keep in mind that this is money he’s been insured for, and that should probably stay where it is. But offering $50 million to someone that’s been working as a short-order cook since hanging it up as a merc is bound to catch the attention of someone that has very little to lose and everything to gain. Not only that, but did anyone happen to notice how the denominations for each new partner ended up getting lower and lower? It’s not hard to think that Scott would take a huge share along with his closest teammates, but chiseling the others in such a way feels as though it was bound to end badly if the lot of them did survive. Oh yeah, spoilers might be coming up, so if you haven’t seen the movie, by all means, stop reading.