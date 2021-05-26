Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition of cDistro, LLC ("cDistro"). cDistro is one of the hemp industry's fastest growing distribution companies and is expected to deepen the Company's distribution presence in North America.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#North America#Holding Company#Cannabis Products#Financial Products#Market#Premium Brands#Portfolio Investments#Llc#Hempsmart#Cdistro Cdistro#Specialty Retailers#Retail Service#Innovative Products#Wholesale Prices#Quality Hemp Products#Quality Wholesalers#Gross Revenues#Merger#Global Economies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Owasso, OKTulsa World

Shepard Technologies acquires Owasso Computer Repair to become one company

Shepard Technologies announced that it has purchased Owasso Computer Repair to become one company. The two local businesses merged this week under Shepard Technologies, owned by Chip Shepard, who offers computer repair and upgrade services to commercial and residential customers. Ed Scott, former owner of Owasso Computer Repair, handed the...
Economyautobodynews.com

USAA Announces Plans to Acquire Insurtech Company Noblr, Inc.

UBI products offer a lower premium, along with a mileage variable, by combining usage and behavioral factors to create pay-as-you-go personalized pricing and opportunity for savings and rewards. This is important for USAA's military service members who are highly mobile and frequently deployed. Adding a UBI product helps USAA achieve...
EconomyLaredo Morning Times

Clearcover Partners With One of the Fastest Growing Digital Market Access Providers for Independent Agents, bolt access

Bolt access is helping Clearcover make digital auto insurance accessible to Independent Agents. Clearcover Insurance Company today announced a new partnership with bolt access. This partnership will expand Clearcover’s offering to bolt access’ agent footprint through bolt’s digital insurance distribution platform. “At Clearcover, we strive to make insurance as simple...
Businessmartechseries.com

OPTIZMO Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Tech Companies for 2021

OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been recognized by The Silicon Review as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in 2021. The Silicon Review covers the tech industry, providing articles, features, and various awards lists throughout each year. This year’s list of the fastest-growing tech...
BusinessSFGate

Industrial Networking Solutions Acquires DH Wireless Solutions, Inc.

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions (“INS”) announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. (“DH Wireless”), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire a majority stake in Tyres International Inc. (TI). This is the first step by MTPL in building its distribution network in North America. Tyres International would distribute MTPL’s Ascenso brand of agricultural and construction tires in the United...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) (MCOA 'the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA will present and participate in this year's virtual LD Micro Invitational XI Conference, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10, 2021.
Marketswallstreetpr.com

For long term investors looking for exposure to the booming green industry, MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) and Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) could light up your portfolio this year

According to recent research reports, the green industry is expected to more than double in value by 2025, and many investors are getting ready to ride the next green wave. As more U.S states and countries all over the world decriminalize or legalize the green substance, cannabis stocks may be the best investments you can make for the next 5 years.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

IntelGenx's VetaFilm™ Platform To Be Evaluated By One Of The World's Fastest Growing Animal Healthcare Companies

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement (the "Agreement") with an undisclosed global veterinary health company (the "Partner). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Partner will evaluate...
Businessusglassmag.com

Kingspan Light + Air to Acquire Major Industries Inc.

Kingspan Light + Air (KLA), a provider of daylighting products and division of. Kingspan Group PLC, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Major Industries Inc. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks pending regulatory approval. “Kingspan Light + Air aims to be the global leader in...
BusinessBiz Times

Weyco Group acquires footwear distributor and brand

Footwear marketer and designer Weyco Group, Inc. has acquired Forsake, an outdoor footwear distributor and brand based in Boston. Forsake specializes in footwear in the sneakerboot category, a hybrid footwear style with the supportive sole…
Beverly, MAChiropractic Economics

Herb Tech Pharma named one of cannabis industry’s 18 leading global companies

Based in Beverly, Massachusetts, Herb Tech Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Hemp CBD and other botanical extracts. With its consumer- based focus deriving from its unique history, Herb Tech Pharmaceuticals is committed to delivering superior topical and oral products. “The decision that a consumer...
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Performance Development Group Named One of Training Industry’s 2021 Top Custom Content Development Companies

MALVERN, PA — Performance Development Group (PDG), a leading innovator and learning solution provider for large global corporations announced it has been named a 2021 Top Custom Content Development Company by Training Industry for the third time. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares...
Businessnddist.com

SBP Holdings Acquires Fluid Power/Automation Distributor

DALLAS — SBP Holdings has acquired Kenco Hydraulics and subsidiaries on Tuesday, June 1. Kenco Hydraulics will operate within the fluid power/automation platform (Dakota Fluid Power) for SBP Holdings. The fluid power/automation platform is the third business vertical within the holding company along with its Industrial Rubber vertical (Singer Equities) and its Rigging and Rental vertical (Bishop Lifting Products). With this addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North America footprint to approximately 100 locations with over 1,300 employees.
Ohio Statebizjournals

Ohio’s Lithko Contracting acquires local company

The firm's goal is to continue to grow in metro Orlando. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Mckinney, TXigin.com

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquires two distributors

Heritage Landscape Supply Group Inc., McKinney, Texas, has acquired two distributors. The first, Southern Stone Supply, is an independent distributor of pavers, natural and manufactured stone, aggregates, and other landscape products headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2016 by partners Eric Mullen and Tucker Thorpe, who will both continue to lead the company under the Southern Stone Supply banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for employees, customers and supplier partners.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C. Named One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In Boulder Valley

LONGMONT, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C. (JBP) was recently named as one of the fastest growing private companies in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado by BizWest during the 2021 Mercury 100 event. The honorees were recognized for impressive revenue and business growth during 2020, a year that brought financial struggles to most businesses due to coronavirus lockdowns and trade interruptions. The survey and rankings also took into account total two-year revenue growth, beginning in 2018.