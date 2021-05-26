Berkeley, a Look Back: City Hall tree planted for WWI vets still stands

After two children on bikes were hit by cars at the intersection of Dwight Way and California Street four years ago, the city began exploring ways to make the crossing safer. Although the speed limit on Dwight is 25 mph, area residents say cars often drive faster than that along the busy street, which is considered a major arterial that carries more than 11,000 cars a day. This intersection is considered dangerous because California is a “bicycle boulevard” that is part of a network of streets intended for cyclists, and school children routinely walk and bike across Dwight to nearby schools.