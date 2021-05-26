Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley, a Look Back: City Hall tree planted for WWI vets still stands

By Steven Finacom
East Bay Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the decades, numerous memorial trees have been planted in Berkeley parks, public spaces and on the University of California campus. Sadly, memory of the original plantings often fades. This is the case adjacent to Old Berkeley City Hall (the Maudelle Shirek Building) where there is a stately grove of trees, including redwoods, at the northwest corner of Allston Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Boulevard, CA
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwi#Stanford University#Vets#Memorial Day#City Hall#Yosemite Valley#College Of The Redwoods#Wwi#The American Legion#The Nippon Club#Harvard#Uc#Yosemite Hotels#Nippon House#Berkeley Parks#Numerous Memorial Trees#Memorial Stadium#Memorials#Mariposa Grove#California Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks determined to be male

Three fuzzy gray-white lumps of fur practice flapping their tiny wings in their nest within the Campanile. Although they are still being fed by their parents, these falcon chicks are quickly learning how to walk, run and eventually fly. On May 12, UC Berkeley’s three new peregrine falcons were all...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Stateberkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s plans to make Dwight and California safer get mixed reviews

After two children on bikes were hit by cars at the intersection of Dwight Way and California Street four years ago, the city began exploring ways to make the crossing safer. Although the speed limit on Dwight is 25 mph, area residents say cars often drive faster than that along the busy street, which is considered a major arterial that carries more than 11,000 cars a day. This intersection is considered dangerous because California is a “bicycle boulevard” that is part of a network of streets intended for cyclists, and school children routinely walk and bike across Dwight to nearby schools.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state — and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

There’s an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region’s counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Virtual roundtable explores intersection of light, peace, sustainability

The Maktab Tarighat Oveyssi, or MTO, Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism in Berkeley celebrated the International Day of Light on Sunday with a virtual roundtable discussion on light, peace and sustainability. MTO is a global nonprofit with more than 30 centers around the world that teaches Sufi meditation, according to...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.