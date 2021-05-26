Berkeley, a Look Back: City Hall tree planted for WWI vets still stands
Over the decades, numerous memorial trees have been planted in Berkeley parks, public spaces and on the University of California campus. Sadly, memory of the original plantings often fades. This is the case adjacent to Old Berkeley City Hall (the Maudelle Shirek Building) where there is a stately grove of trees, including redwoods, at the northwest corner of Allston Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.