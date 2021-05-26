Lunar eclipse from Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL

Welcome to Ocean's 77! Only 5 houses away from the beautiful white Gulf sands on beautiful Anna Maria Island. Just a few minutes' walk straight down 77th Street will take you out to the Gulf! Spend your morning with a walk on the beach and end your day by taking in the gorgeous sunset. Retreat to the backyard after your adventures and spend some time in your own personal oasis. The heated pool is the perfect place to relax, surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Enjoy the outdoor living area next to the pool, complete with a pub table for outdoor dining, a sectional patio couch and mounted flat-screen TV. This Villa is being sold furnished! Inside you will enjoy an open floor plan with a plush sectional sofa, wall-mounted flat-screen TV, four-top dining table, and well-appointed kitchen. Stainless-steel appliances make meals and cleanup a breeze, including refrigerator, flat-top stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Palm leaf ceiling fans, lovely blues and corals, and white plank ceilings provides a wonderful indoor tropical vibe. The master bedroom features a king bed with a private ensuite bath. The second bedroom has one full bed and one twin bed. A queen sleeper sofa is provided in the living room. This villa makes for the perfect beach getaway or vacation rental/investment property with it's high income history! Call today to set up an appointment to view.