Lunar eclipse from Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL

By Seán Kinane
WMNF
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the moon right at the beginning of the lunar eclipse, around 5:45 a.m. ET on 26 May 2021:. The rest are captioned as well, with an approximate time stamp:. But before the moon became totally eclipsed, it went behind clouds near the horizon, as you can see in this video (listen for the early morning birds and the sound of the Gulf of Mexico meeting the beach).

Astronomy
Science
