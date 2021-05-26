Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

CMS Wants To Offer Remote Elementary And Middle School Next Year

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For all the angst about the drawbacks of remote instruction during the pandemic, it turns out some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and their families prefer it. CMS surveyed about 36,000 families whose elementary and middle school children attended Full Remote Academy this year. About 9,400 responded, and about 4,200 said they’d definitely prefer to continue with virtual learning next year. Almost 2,800 said "no" to continuing with remote classes, and the rest were undecided.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#School Children#Elementary School#Online Schools#High School Students#School Teachers#Education And Schools#Cms#Full Remote Academy#Iredell Statesville#Wfae Education News#Remote Classes#Remote Instruction#Middle School#Grades#In Person Classes#Online Learning#Virtual Options#Gaston Counties#Carolinas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

County chairman blasts CMS chief in latest chapter of school funding fight

The fight over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools funding took an ugly turn this weekend when the Mecklenburg County commissioners’ chairman lambasted the CMS superintendent. It’s the latest in an increasingly contentious school funding fight that’s split the community for the past month, and doesn’t show signs of stopping soon. CMS voted to...
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WFAE

In-Depth On Mecklenburg County's Proposed Budget, Battles With CMS

This is the time of year the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County governments prepare their budgets. Last week, we went through portions of Charlotte’s budget. Today, we’ve invited County Manager Dena Diorio, budget director Adrian Cox and County Commission Chair George Dunlap to explain Mecklenburg's proposed $1.99 billion budget. The recommendations...
Mecklenburg County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County Public Health makes new COVID-19 recommendations

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health is making several recommendations specific to COVID-19 safety in the community after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order lifting restrictions. Based on Mecklenburg County's fully vaccinated rate of 36%, continuing levels of virus in the community and consistency with CDC guidance, the health...
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County updates COVID-19 safety recommendations

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County health officials announced Monday updated recommendations for COVID-19 safety in the community. The governor issued an Executive Order Friday that lifted restrictions on social distancing, most capacity limits and wearing masks indoors, except in specific settings. [NC no longer requires masks, social distancing in most places:...
Huntersville, NCcorneliustoday.com

COVID-19 update May 17; new cases down 22.3%

May 17. By Dave Yochum. The NC Dept. of Health & Human Services today reported 688 new COVID-19 cases, and 28 deaths since Friday attributable to the coronavirus. One of them was in Huntersville. The median of the past seven days of reported results (1,501 cases) statewide is 22.3 percent...
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Arts & Sciences Council virtual block party May 20

May 17. Have you ever been to a virtual block party? The Arts & Sciences Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s lead resource hub and cultural advocate, is hosting one for North Mecklenburg at 6 pm May 20. You have to pre-register to attend, but the ASC event includes music and dance performances by...
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Nonprofits can apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas are accepting grant applications from eligible nonprofits through 5 p.m. June 7 for the final round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund. Nearly $22 million has been awarded since March 2020 through 364 grants to Mecklenburg County...