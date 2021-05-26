CMS Wants To Offer Remote Elementary And Middle School Next Year

For all the angst about the drawbacks of remote instruction during the pandemic, it turns out some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and their families prefer it. CMS surveyed about 36,000 families whose elementary and middle school children attended Full Remote Academy this year. About 9,400 responded, and about 4,200 said they’d definitely prefer to continue with virtual learning next year. Almost 2,800 said "no" to continuing with remote classes, and the rest were undecided.