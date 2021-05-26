Cancel
Athens, AL

FRESH COAT: Merchant's Alley project gets new features

By J.R. Tidwell jr@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 18 days ago
Athens Main Street's vision to turn the alleyway beside its office at 107 N. Jefferson St. on The Square into a place visitors would like to hang out is underway.

Adam Stephenson and assistant Bryly Clemmons began work Monday on the new “Fiddler's Song” mural going up on the side of the building next door to Main Street's office. Once completed, the mural will be 20 feet by 40 feet and will depict a fiddle in honor of the annual Fiddler's Convention held at Athens State University.

Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said the mural is expected to take about a month to complete and will be a main feature in the alley's musical theme. She said the Athens State Fiddler's Convention committee donated money to help cover the cost of the mural, and Robin Rents has donated the use of a lift for much of the time that one will be required to complete the project.

“Adam's family is musical,” Richardson said. “His grandfather played in the Grand Ole Opry with Dolly Parton, and his mom and dad met while playing in a rock band. He said working on the mural feels like a fitting tribute to his family and what they've taught him about music.”

The tribute board of Grammy winner and Athens native Brittany Howard painted by street artist ARCY Friday will also be a part of the Merchant's Alley project.

Overarching

Merchant's Alley now has a new nameplate in the form of an arch spanning the top of the entrance to the project. Richardson said it was designed by local ironsmith Travis Fleming, made with assistance by Jeremiah Barker and Lee Vickers of ProFab Metal Works LLC and sponsored by Cast Products Inc.

The metal sign, in keeping with the project's musical theme, features the first few notes of “Stars Fell on Alabama.”

“We are so thrilled with that,” Richardson said. “We love our new alley archway.”

Richardson said Athens Main Street is “very close” to raising the funds needed to complete the project. She said $102,000 has been raised so far, with about another $18,000 needed.

“We are almost over the finish line,” she said. “As you can see, we are making a lot of headway.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the project may visit athensmainstreet.org or contact Richardson at 256-232-9040.

The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
