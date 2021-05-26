The next doomed GOP counteroffer on infrastructure

Well, it’s still infrastructure week. Again. And Joe Biden’s plans for a “bipartisan” spending bill are still looking as improbable as they have from the beginning. But the game isn’t over yet, because the Senate GOP is rolling out another counteroffer that they claim could bring along enough Republican votes to make it out the door and to Biden’s desk. This is at least the fourth version that’s come out of this horse-trading saga and if you don’t examine it too closely you might be tempted to think that the two sides are drifting closer to the center and some sort of workable compromise. We won’t get to see the full details until tomorrow, but one of the big components of this plan will likely be seen as a poison pill by the Democrats, so nobody should really be getting their hopes up yet. (Associated Press)