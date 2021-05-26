Louisville Women's Basketball: Class of '22 recruits to watch

University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff have been rolling on the recruiting trail in recent years. The Cardinals have landed 28 commitments since the Class of 2014 with 23 of the 28 players being ranked in the top 60 of at least one recruiting service, 18 of those in the top 30 and 15 in the top 20. Two of the commitments were not from the U.S., which meant they were not ranked by the scouting services.