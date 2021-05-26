Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Louisville Women's Basketball: Class of '22 recruits to watch

By Jody Demling
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff have been rolling on the recruiting trail in recent years. The Cardinals have landed 28 commitments since the Class of 2014 with 23 of the 28 players being ranked in the top 60 of at least one recruiting service, 18 of those in the top 30 and 15 in the top 20. Two of the commitments were not from the U.S., which meant they were not ranked by the scouting services.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Kentucky Basketball#Michigan Basketball#Ucla Basketball#University Of Louisville#Cardinals#U Of L#Cardinal Authority#Vip#Chicago High School#Kenwood Academy Aau Team#Texas A M#Prep Girls#Maxpreps#N C High School#N C A T#N C State#Pg#Wichita Heights Aau Team#Kansas United Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
Sports
Boston College
Related
NFLoklahoman.com

'All a blessing': New Arizona Cardinal Zaven Collins dishes on viral videos, house hunting

Zaven Collins and his draft-night emotions went viral a few weeks ago. He was weepy when the Arizona Cardinals called him to say they would be picking him 16th overall in the NFL Draft. Then when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it official, Collins fell to his knees amid cheering, crying family and friends in Tulsa. Both moments were caught on video, and combined, they were watched more than a million times.
Kilgore, TXKilgore News Herald

FINISH STRONG | Rangers wrap season today at TVCC

It’s kind of tough to have a change of mindset this late in a football season, but the Kilgore College Rangers are doing pretty much just that, as they head into the final game of this “faux” 2020 season. The Rangers, coming off their one and only loss of the...
Kilgore, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

TVCC drops final game to Kilgore Rangers

Even in the middle of May, Saturday’s game at Bruce Field had a big time feel. In a battle of Top 10 teams, the No. 7-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals looked to hand the No. 6-ranked Kilgore College Rangers their second straight loss. In the end, the Rangers (7-1 overall, 6-1...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

U of L women's staff expected to host a major '22 target

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff already have a pair of commitments in the Class of 2022. The Cardinals have commitments from Windermere, Fla., Lake Highland Prep forward Nyla Harris, who is ranked No. 28 by ESPN in the Class of '22, and Reynoldsburg, Ohio, wing Alexia Mobley, who is ranked No. 31 by ESPN. Mobley committed to the Cardinals back in early December, while Harris committed in February.
Athens, TXLongview News-Journal

No. 6 Rangers edge No. 7 Cardinals, 40-36

ATHENS - Willie McCoy hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mays with 5:45 left in the contest, and Oscar Moore intercepted a Trinity Valley pass in the end zone with time running out to seal the win for the Rangers as No. 6 Kilgore edged No. 7 Trinity Valley, 40-36, in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Bruce Field on Saturday.
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tae Hayes: Signed after tryout

The Cardinals signed Hayes on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Arizona hosted Hayes for a tryout during rookie minicamp, and the 23-year-old managed to parlay that opportunity into a spot on the offseason roster. Hayes now will focus his attention toward competing for a depth role. He spent time with the Vikings and Dolphins in 2020.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals get intriguing defensive line prospect in Cam Murray

The final of the four undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed was an intriguing athlete along the defensive line in Cam Murray from Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray (6-2, 294) started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed. A Bryant, AR native, Murray was a three-time All-Big-12 Academic selection while also being named the 2019 recipient of school’s “Barry Sanders Award” for the most contribution with the least recognition.
NFLchatsports.com

Predicting final records for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, and Seahawks

49ers: 11-6 We’ll find out how good this team is early in the season. San Francisco should start 2-0, but after that, they play seven potential playoff teams, depending on how you feel about Arizona. The back-half of the schedule is forgiving, but we’re in for two straight months of quality football.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Bruno Labelle could be the H-Back the Arizona Cardinals need in their offense

When the Arizona Cardinals announced their smallest rookie undrafted free agent class in decades, it was clear they had one position in mind for their meager four roster spots. The Cardinals signed two tight ends, both offering a little bit of a different look. We looked at Cary Angeline, let’s...
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Aliyah Miller Signs with MSUM Women’s Basketball

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State University Moorhead head women’s basketball coach Karla Nelson has announced the signing of Aliyah Miller from Clarksville, Tenn. Miller is a graduate transfer from Tusculum University. Miller is a 5-foot-7 guard who has spent the past two seasons at Tusculum. In 2020-21, she appeared in...
Basketballkmaland.com

Drake adds Moia to women's basketball staff

(Des Moines) -- Drake women’s basketball has added Whitney Moia to the staff as an assistant coach. Moia spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Missouri Western. She played four years of college basketball at Mid-America Nazarene. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
Basketballgetrevue.co

Women's Basketball DAILY-Early Edition- - Issue #125

Women's Basketball DAILY-Early Edition- - Issue #125. Inside the Dream’s win streak capped by Courtney Williams’ shot. Fewer than 10 seconds remained in overtime at the Barclays Center when Dream interim coach Mike Petersen called timeout Saturday. He had a master plan. www.ajc.com • Share. Film Room: Dorka Juhász could...
BasketballMarion Chronicle-Tribune

IWU women's basketball youth camps

The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball program will hold its annual youth camps beginning on Monday and running until Thursday, June 17 in Luckey Arena. The Lady Wildcat Camp (4th-8th grades, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), $75.
Basketballmountainviewtoday.ca

New women's basketball coach looks forward to season

OLDS — Olds College women’s basketball team head coach Craig Anderson is optimistic there will indeed be a 2021-22 season this fall, although he’s unsure what it will look like. “I think once the vaccinations get out there, I fully believe it’ll be a season,” Anderson said during an interview,...
Portland, ORchatsports.com

Men's soccer adds John Kato to 2021 recruiting class

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots men's soccer team has signed John Atem Kato, adding him to an already stellar 2021 recruiting class, announced Portland head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt. The Kapenguria, Kenya native joins the team as a freshman with four years of eligibility. "We are excited to announce the...
Marquette, MInmuwildcats.com

Men’s Basketball Adds Three Transfers for 2021-22

MARQUETTE, Mich. - Northern Michigan University men's basketball head coach Matt Majkrzak announced the signing of three transfers into his program on Friday. Student-athletes Justin Brookens, John Kerr, and Nick Wagner will join the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season. Coach Majkrzak on the transfers: "It's not every day you get...
catamountsports.com

Men’s Basketball Adds Banks for 2021-22 Season

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina men's basketball head coach Justin Gray today announced the addition of Marcus Banks for the 2021-22 season. Banks, a 6-3 guard from Hampton, Va., played at Fork Union Military Academy last season. "Marcus is a shooter that can create his own shot," said Gray. "He...
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates hang on to beat Olympic

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women snapped a two-game losing streak, pulling away in the final minutes to fend off an Olympic College team that wouldn’t go away. The Pirates won 71-62 to improve to 8-6. Olympic came in with an 0-12 record and, after the Pirates got off...
Cullowhee, NCcatamountsports.com

Price Joins Men’s Basketball for 2021-22 Campaign

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina men's basketball head coach Justin Gray today announced the addition of junior college transfer Marvin Price, a 6-5 guard from Baltimore, Md. Price began his collegiate career at Ohio University before playing last season at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville, Utah. "Marvin was highly...