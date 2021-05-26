Suspect in assault on North Salt Lake mail carrier arrested

A man suspected of assaulting a North Salt Lake mail carrier in March has been arrested in New Mexico.

A joint investigation between North Salt Lake Police and federal postal inspectors resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Akuso Amituanai.

According to police, the assault was a case of road rage. Detectives said Amituanai became angry because he believed the mail carrier had cut him off in traffic.

Amituanai is accused of following the mail carrier to his next stop, then approaching the mail carrier and punching him in the face. The mail carrier was knocked out and suffered a concussion in the alleged assault.

RELATED: Postal worker attacked in North Salt Lake

Local and federal authorities tracked down Amituanai in New Mexico

"They were able to locate the suspect in New Mexico and have now filed charges on him. Assault against the federal employee," said Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam, North Salt Lake Police Department.

Police told FOX 13 Amituanai has family in the Davis County area.

Amituanai has been summoned to appear before a federal judge on those charges.