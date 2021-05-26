Ex-Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder (remember him?) finally unlocking potential while playing a new position
He went from being a can’t-miss prospect to a has-been who never figured out how to hit in the majors. New York Yankees, has finally put it all together. In 11 games this season with the Minnesota Twins, the 30-year-old Refsnyder is hitting .438 with a 1.191 OPS. That includes his dominant performance Tuesday in the Twins’ 7-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. He also dazzled in center field, laying out for a diving catch in the sixth inning.www.nj.com