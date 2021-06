If I could have a big wish about solving a global challenge, it would be to vanquish the problem of climate change. Over a year ago, a friend suggested I address that subject, but every week, a more pressing story had to come first. Sometimes events below our radar build up momentum until they overtake us by surprise. Climate change is like that. By the time we all perceive major impacts individually, it will be too late to change the cumulative effects. Remember the adage: You can’t unring a bell. That is why we have to avert some of it. I’m hopeful the NATO Summit will have broadened and deepened the responses beyond the G7 meeting in Cornwall.