National lifeguard shortage? Not at the Jersey Shore. Officials say they are ready for the summer
A number of beach towns along the Jersey Shore that have spoken with News 12 say they are ready for the summer, although there's a national lifeguard shortage. "We have chief meetings all the time for Jersey Shore lifeguards' chiefs and we discuss these things and prepare for the future in case that does happen, and all the chief said the same things that you did - that they're very well-staffed this summer," says Harry Harsin, the Belmar chief lifeguard.