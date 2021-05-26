National lifeguard shortage? Not at the Jersey Shore. Officials say they are ready for the summer

Bar Mezzana and Black Lamb peoples) is kicking off its camp-themed summer pop-up, giving you and your squad all the youthful nostalgia you can handle (but with fewer bugs). The campsite’s cocktail menu, crafted by Ryan Lotz and team, will keep you hydrated with an igloo full of Bug Juice (the adult kind). You will be in good hands with Shore Leave’s boisterous counselors providing different activities for the day from Orientation on the patio with arts and crafts, Camp Talent Show, Counselor Keggers and 90s-themed Drag Show + Dance. Take a peek at the different activities below (with indoor options for rain) because a bad day camping is still better than a good day working. Get your crew together and reserve your spot (set a reminder or do whatever you have to do) so you can be sure to keep summer boredom at bay (and maybe even indulge in a little camp romance).