Why Nonprofit Leaders Need To Lead The Way In Innovating Education

As 2020 came to a close, were you looking at the glass half full, or depending on the day, half empty after almost a year of surviving the pandemic? In 2021, millions of American families will continue to struggle to put food on the table, while others will have children set up, sitting up, and eager to join virtual classmates and teachers, in Zoom classrooms across this nation. If they have access to the internet and equity in education — that’s a big, powerful word — if. And if not now, when?