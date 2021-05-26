Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wake County, NC

Despite Wake’s efforts, still ‘not enough’ Black, Hispanic students in gifted program

By T. Keung Hui
heraldsun.com
 18 days ago

Wake County is still only adding a small number of Black and Hispanic students to its academically gifted program, despite changes designed to make the program more diverse. The Wake County school system switched from relying on test scores to a portfolio approach that looked at multiple sources of data for identifying third-grade students for academically gifted services. But data presented this week showed Black students only made up 6.4% of the newly identified gifted students and Hispanic students only accounted for 6.7% — both well below their respective shares of the district’s total enrollment.

www.heraldsun.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrators#School Teachers#Black Children#School Children#Hispanic#N O Observer#News Observer#Charlotte Observer#A Gifted Rating Scale#Aig#Wake#Asian#Hispanic Students#Typically Gifted Students#White Students#Asian Students#Gifted Services La#Third Grade Students#Low Income Families#Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Wake County, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Special Olympics Torch Run to pass through Wake County

RALEIGH — Police officers throughout the state are running with a torch during May to raise awarenes... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.