Chicago, IL

2 killed, 8 wounded, Tuesday in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a man who was fatally shot in the East Side neighborhood. The man, who was between 35 and 40 years old, walked into a restaurant at about 7:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Indianapolis Avenue, and sat down, Chicago police said. Employees at the restaurant noticed he was hurt and called 911. Fire department officials arrived at the restaurant and discovered the man had been shot several times in the lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

