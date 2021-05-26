2 killed, 8 wounded, Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a man who was fatally shot in the East Side neighborhood. The man, who was between 35 and 40 years old, walked into a restaurant at about 7:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Indianapolis Avenue, and sat down, Chicago police said. Employees at the restaurant noticed he was hurt and called 911. Fire department officials arrived at the restaurant and discovered the man had been shot several times in the lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.