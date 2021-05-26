Cancel
How a family farm weathers the pandemic: ‘Sustainable agriculture’ takes on new meaning for farmers hoping to survive

By Karen Stabiner
The Counter
The Counter
 18 days ago
When restaurants sharply cut back on buying produce, small farmers turned to each other and to an old idea made new: the contactless CSA box. Back then, the real action began an hour before the Santa Monica farmers’ market opened at 8 on Wednesday mornings. Wholesale customers got a one-hour head-start on civilians, so local chefs, the brain trust of Los Angeles’ burgeoning restaurant scene, started to wander in at 7. A few sent minions to pick up preorders, but many chefs showed up in person to kibitz with farmers whose knowledge often exceeded their own.

The Counter is a nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats.

