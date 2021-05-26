A critical question suddenly hovers over the Yankees: Is Corey Kluber seriously hurt? | Klapisch
NEW YORK – We’ll forgive the Yankees for the contortions they went through to avoid the possibility that Corey Kluber is hurt, perhaps even seriously, after an early exit against the Blue Jays Tuesday night. Fresh off last week’s no-hitter against Texas, Kluber lasted all of three innings after complaining of a “heavy” arm. You don’t have to be a genius to know the franchise was instantly in freak-out mode.www.nj.com