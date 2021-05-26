Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake County, UT

Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, a $45 million ‘jewel’ in Taylorsville, opens doors to arts groups big and small

By Sean P. Means
Salt Lake Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn empty concert hall is almost spookily quiet. Standing in the lobby of the new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, a Salt Lake County-owned venue soon to open in Taylorsville, Jeff Gwilliam points out how still it is — a neat trick for a building placed next to Interstate 215 and a busy 5400 South, and below the approach for the South Valley Regional Airport.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
City
Kearns, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
State
Oregon State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Taylorsville, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Arts Events#Performance Art#Music Concerts#The Utah Symphony#The Capitol Theatre#Jacobsen Construction#The Mid Valley#Taylorsville Arts Council#Taylorsville Police#Lyrical Opera Theater#Romeo Juliet#Magna#Method Studio#Samba Fogo#Taylorsville City Hall#Community Arts Groups#Professional Arts Groups#Open Houses#Jewel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

UDoH announces week’s free antigen test sites

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced available test sites for people who want to get free antigen tests, open to age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:. TestUtah sites:. Box Elder County:. Bear River Middle School, 300...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

Swastika Scratched Into SLC Synagogue Window

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police have opened an investigation into a hate crime after a synagogue in Salt Lake City was defaced by a swastika. Officials said the vandalism happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and has many people in the Jewish community on edge. The swastika was etched into...
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

How Brent Anderson founded the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Founder Series is a monthly column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. For my fifth birthday, my grandmother gave me a hardcover book called The Sea. This single gift determined the direction for the rest of my life.
Salt Lake City, UTMiddletown Press

Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department. In a...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Deseret News

After ‘Murder Among the Mormons,’ this director turned to dance

They never imagined they’d be away from the stage for so long. At best, they thought the hiatus would last a couple of weeks. At worst, a couple of months. So at the start of the pandemic, Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell, longtime dancers with Ballet West, capitalized on their rare downtime. They relaxed and watched ballets online. They talked more with their families. And eventually, when it became clear the situation wasn’t going to improve anytime soon, they postponed their June 12 wedding.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.