BallStreet Trading collaborates with Bettors Insider to offer Champions League Final market

By Sean Miller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 18 days ago
This Saturday, most of the soccer world will come to a standstill, as the European domestic season comes to a close with the biggest match of the season. For the second time in three seasons, two English sides will contest the UEFA Champions League Final. This time, it will be current Premier League champion Manchester City, making its Champions League Final debut, against fourth place finisher Chelsea, who is making its third final appearance in history. Ironically, Chelsea played in one of the other two all-English finals in 2008, losing in penalties to Manchester United; the Blues then beat Bayern Munich in penalties in 2012 (sensing a pattern?) to win their only Champions League crown.

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

