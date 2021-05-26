BallStreet Trading collaborates with Bettors Insider to offer Champions League Final market
This Saturday, most of the soccer world will come to a standstill, as the European domestic season comes to a close with the biggest match of the season. For the second time in three seasons, two English sides will contest the UEFA Champions League Final. This time, it will be current Premier League champion Manchester City, making its Champions League Final debut, against fourth place finisher Chelsea, who is making its third final appearance in history. Ironically, Chelsea played in one of the other two all-English finals in 2008, losing in penalties to Manchester United; the Blues then beat Bayern Munich in penalties in 2012 (sensing a pattern?) to win their only Champions League crown.www.nj.com