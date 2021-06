When the all-stars shine at Coors Field on July 13, could the Rockies have a player in the starting lineup for the National League?. No way, many of you will say. After all, the Rockies have the third-worst record in the NL, are 4-22 on the road, and are on pace to finish with 98 losses. Toss in the fact that the Rockies play in the forgotten mountain time zone, and that fans tend to discount Coors Field accomplishments, and the chances appear to be slim.