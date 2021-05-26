Winning Italian fare at Nonne Pizza & Cucina in Chatham
As if Chatham couldn’t get any leafier or prettier in its upstate appeal, it has Nonne Pizza & Cucina as a lovely addition in town. Stroll Main Street on some warm evening, peering in storefronts after a beer at The People’s Pub or Chatham Brewing, and you’ll come across bistro tables on the wide forecourt of a former gallery with strung garden lights illuminating the scene. In fact, Nonne cuts a decidedly European feel amplified in part by the town’s awninged shops and a set of train tracks that deliver a bells-and-whistles show when CSX and Amtrak power on through.www.timesunion.com