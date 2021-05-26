Cancel
Texas State

LSCO to name plaza after legend ‘Gatemouth’

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legend in his own time will continue to be remembered as the plaza currently under construction at Lamar State College in Orange has been approved by the Texas State University System Board to be named ‘Gatemouth’ Brown Plaza. It was motioned by chairman Charlie Amato, seconded by David Montagne...

