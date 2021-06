Like a bear emerging from a cave after a winter in hibernation, Toyota is holding a press event at its Texas headquarters this week and released a deluge of news along with it. We figured it would be useful to see it all in one spot since there's a little something for everyone, including the electric bz4x concept, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition, U.S. specs for the GR 86 and all-new Corolla Cross, and a sneak preview of the next-generation Lexus NX. With News Editor Joel Stocksdale on the ground in Plano, we expect a few more tidbits to trickle out from the Toyotathon as well.