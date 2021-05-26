Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Belgium suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for under-41s after death reported

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igwMs_0aBqebXB00
Johnson & Johnson vaccine (PA Media)

Belgium has suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 after the death of a person who had received the jab.

The government said in a statement it was asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s drug regulator, before it would consider lifting the suspension.

It added that the impact on the national vaccination drive would be very limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndlZI_0aBqebXB00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Belgium was using the vaccine – developed by J&J subsidiary Janssen – for elderly people with reduced mobility and the homeless since it only takes one dose to be protected. Those jabs will be continued.

It said it took the action after a single case “where there was serious side effects after administering the Janssen vaccine”.

A woman had been vaccinated through her foreign employer outside the Belgian system and died in Belgium last week after developing “serious thrombosis and reduced blood platelets”.

Officials did not provide more information about the patient, beyond saying she was under 40.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Vaccination#The European Union#Belgian#European Union#J J Subsidiary Janssen#Drug#Elderly People#Urgent Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Poots sends copy of Belfast Agreement to Macron

DUP Leader Edwin Poots said he has sent French President Emmanuel Macron a copy of the Belfast Agreement to remind him about Northern Ireland’s constitutional status. The move came after the French president reportedly suggested Northern Ireland was not part of the UK during his talks with Mr Johnson in the margins of the G7 summit.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Virus expert joins calls to delay Freedom Day

A prominent academic has joined calls for the Government to postpone its planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 to preserve the progress the country has made in battling the pandemic. Epidemiologist Sian Griffiths also said an envisaged “all-or-nothing Freedom Day” could be a bad idea in itself, promoting...
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Germany expects Johnson & Johnson to deliver missing vaccines by July

The German Health Ministry expects a missing batch of coronavirus vaccines from US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to be delivered by July, as the company grapples with defects at one of its production sites. Germany will receive about 6.5 million fewer doses from Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter...
Industrywuzr.com

Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The vaccine once called a “game changer” in the COVID vaccination drive is instead just a supporting player in the push to get Hoosiers vaccinated. Health experts predicted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would reshape the pandemic fight — because it requires one dose instead of two. But after the FDA paused the vaccine for ten days that bolster confidence among Hoosiers in the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines. Johnson and Johnson now accounts for only about one-seventh of new vaccinations.
Public Healthmorns.ca

First batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines won’t be released in Canada

OTTAWA – More than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine will not be released for use in Canada. The vaccines were quarantined in April before they were distributed to provinces because Health Canada was informed the drug substance in them was manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, Md., where there have been quality control issues.
Industrygranthshala.com

FDA tells Johnson & Johnson to toss 60 million Covid vaccine doses

The supplements were produced at a plant in Baltimore that had previously been found to have contamination issues. According to two people familiar with the matter, the Food and Drug Administration has asked Johnson & Johnson to discard nearly 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was produced at a troubled plant in Baltimore.
Industryfirstwordpharma.com

Johnson & Johnson Statement on Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine in Europe

As the pandemic continues to impact countries and cause untold suffering worldwide, our commitment has never been stronger to contribute to a global solution to this public health crisis. Johnson & Johnson confirms that doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine previously distributed to EU Member States, including Norway and Iceland,...
Industryfoxwilmington.com

US halts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipments: report

Federal officials suspended new shipments of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses in a bid to relieve states’ pileup of expiring doses, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ceased availability to states, though deliveries are expected to resume. The...
Industryteletrader.com

US suspends J&J vaccine shipments to states

The United States health authorities have stopped new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus jab, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. It is unknown why the federal government suspended the deliveries, although it is thought that the stoppage is only temporary. One of the officials told the newspaper that doses are unavailable for ordering due to manufacturing issues.
Arizona StateAZFamily

108,000+ Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Arizona will expire this month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 108,000 doses of Arizona’s supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will expire this month if they are not used, 3 On Your Side has learned. Steve Elliott, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services, said providers in the state currently have 108,728 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine with expiration dates in June.