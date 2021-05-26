Cancel
Florence, CO

Teen in custody as authorities investigate shooting threat at Florence Jr/Sr. High School

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 18 days ago
FLORENCE, Colo. — A 17-year-old is in custody and classes have moved to remote learning for two days as authorities investigate two threats to "shoot up" a Florence school, police said.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., a school resource officer (SRO) in Florence received multiple reports from students who said a 17-year-old male had allegedly threatened to "shoot up" Florence Jr/Sr. High School, according to the Florence Police Department.

The SRO and school officials with the Fremont Re-2 School District put the school on a heightened alert status. They also shared the information with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Cañon City Police Department.

A few hours after this, a Fremont County deputy located the suspect in Cañon City and attempted to contact him. The suspect briefly fled on foot, but was detained. He was in possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

Around 4 p.m., police received a new third-party threat regarding a shooting at the school. After discussing options with police, school officials decided to move students to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr. Brenda Krage, superintendent of the Fremont Re-2 School District, wrote a letter to staff and parents, where she emphasized that safety is a priority for the school. She explained that information is forthcoming regarding the end of the school year.

"We are saddened by this turn of events as we value the closure that traditional end of year events hold," she wrote. "However, safety must remain a top priority."

She said Penrose and Fremont Elementary Schools will function on a regular schedule.

