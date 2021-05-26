Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

London 2012 stars could return when Hege Riise names Tokyo Olympics squad

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smY5u_0aBqeRen00
Hege Riise (PA Wire)

The countdown to Great Britain’s Tokyo Olympics women’s football campaign will begin in earnest on Thursday when Hege Riise’s squad for the Games is announced.

An 18-strong group plus a four-player standby list is to be confirmed with just under two months to go before Riise’s side are scheduled to open their Group E matches by facing Chile.

There could be a number of players featuring who were part of the squad for the London 2012 Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CewQM_0aBqeRen00
Tokyo would be a second Olympics for Ellen White (left) (Andrew Matthews/PA). (PA Archive)

That includes England and Manchester City striker Ellen White and defender Steph Houghton, who has sat out the end of the season with an Achilles issue.

It has been reported that midfielder Jill Scott and goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, on loan from City at Everton and OL Reign respectively in recent months, are also set to head to their second Olympics.

And another player who would be making a GB return is Scotland and Arsenal midfielder Kim Little.

City’s Caroline Weir is a fellow Scot looking likely to be included, Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle is a leading candidate from the Wales squad, and it will be interesting to see if any players have made the cut from the Northern Ireland squad who have qualified for the European Championship in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUAKN_0aBqeRen00
Scotland's Caroline Weir (right) has been in fine form for Manchester City in 2020-21 (Andrew Matthews/PA). (PA Wire)

England and City forward Chloe Kelly is set to miss out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

GB are due to take on Chile in Sapporo on July 21, then face hosts Japan at the same venue three days later.

Their Group E fixtures conclude with a July 27 clash in Kashima with Canada, the team who eliminated Hope Powell’s GB side in the quarter-finals in 2012, and who beat England 2-0 at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium last month.

That was the third of three friendlies for the Lionesses with Riise as interim head coach, after Phil Neville – who had been in line for the GB job – stepped down as England boss in January.

They beat Northern Ireland 6-0 at St George’s Park in February and were then defeated 2-1 away by France just prior to the Canada match. Holland boss Sarina Wiegman is to start work as England’s new manager after the Olympics.

Riise, who is being assisted by former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson, was an Olympic gold medallist with Norway in 2000 during a glittering playing career that also included winning the World Cup and European Championship.

The Norwegian was also United States assistant boss when they were crowned champions at London 2012.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Karen Bardsley
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Hege Riise
Person
Rhian Wilkinson
Person
Sophie Ingle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Stoke City#International Football#Manchester City#France#Everton#Ol Reign#Arsenal#Stadium#Lionesses#Norwegian#Stars#England Boss#European Championship#Hosts Japan#Defender Steph Houghton#Wales#Great Britain#Canada#Kashima
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Public HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tokyo Olympics: Will they or won't they?

Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus. Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.
Worldmancity.com

Ten City stars named in Lionesses training camp squad

Goalkeeping duo Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck have been selected, while there were also call-ups for defenders Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze. Jill Scott, fresh from a loan spell at Everton, joins Keira Walsh in midfield while forwards Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Ellen White also made the cut.
Sportswopular.com

Tokyo Was Once The 'safe' Choice For Olympics

Back in 2013, Tokyo's big win to secure the Olympic Games in only the second round of voting — it took out Istanbul 60-36 — rested largely in its insistence to the IOC that as a host, it was a "safe pair of hands," something that past IOC president Jacques Rogge, a surgeon, said he found appealing.
MLBSFGate

How to Watch the Summer Olympics in Tokyo

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In an anticipated return to normalcy, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now...
Worldkeirradnedge.com

Team GB names women’s artistic gymnasts for Tokyo Olympics

LONDON: The British Olympic Association has named the Team GB women’s artistic team for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. All four gymnasts will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, with 2019 European beam champion Alice Kinsella joined by the exciting twin-sister duo of Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, and 2021 European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan.
WorldSkySports

Tokyo 2020: Jade Jones spearheads Team GB's five-fighter taekwondo squad for Olympics

The 28-year-old from Wales is seeking a third successive gold in the -57kg category following triumphs at London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016. Bianca Walkden, who won bronze in Brazil four years ago, and fellow returning Olympian Mahama Cho have also had their selections confirmed by the British Olympic Association, alongside debutants Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.
Sports24newshd.tv

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad will be representing Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad makes it to the Olympics and we are proud to announce that the top-class badminton player will be representing Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Arif Hassan believes that Mahoor deserves to participate in the Olympics as the player is...
SportsBBC

Mo Farah: Olympic star still hopes to make Tokyo Games

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of representing Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics are in serious doubt - after he fell well short of the qualifying mark in a race at the weekend. Mo, who won gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Ongoing pandemic could reduce fans attending Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the surge in Covid infections in Japan, the government is weighing imposing regulations to require those fans attending the games to show proof of negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination certificates. A state of emergency currently exists in Tokyo, and was extended on Friday until...
Sportsplanet7s.com

Brazilian women rebrand for Tokyo Olympics

As the Brazilian Yaras continue their preparation for the Olympic Games in Chula Vista, USA, they are introducing a new and distinctive brand. Brazil’s Yaras have grown to become the top South American women’s rugby team over the past 20 years, winning every regional championship they’ve competed in. While their nickname was coined in 2013, the year after Os Tupis became the new name of the Brazilian men’s team, both teams wore the same branding – until now. Under the leadership of former and current players, a new brand has been developed for the women’s team.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Tokyo Olympics in the shadow of coronavirus

As the clock ticks down to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is preparing to host a Games like no other in history, as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Although the global situation has improved from a year ago, when the Games were postponed for...
Sportschatsports.com

Olympic refugee team of 29 athletes named for Tokyo Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports. The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.