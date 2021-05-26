Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Outraged over Newsom plans on budget surplus

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 18 days ago

I, along with many other taxpaying residents of California am outraged that Gov. Newsom plans to distribute the $75 billion surplus taxes the state has collected to the poor and to illegal aliens. Common sense dictates that any excess taxes should go back to the people who paid the taxes originally.

