It's the time that Houston gourmands look forward to every year: Houston Restaurant Weeks. The annual fundraiser created by Cleverley Stone began in 2003 and has raised $16.6 million for Houston Food Bank and continues to be the largest fundraiser for Houston Food Bank which is also the largest food bank in the nation. Serving more than just the city and Harris County, it also offers aid to the counties of Montgomery, Galveston and Brazos Valley. Last year, Houston Food Bank was able to deliver 159 million meals to 18 counties in Southeast Texas through 1,500 community partners which include food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools.