Housing prices in the Puget Sound region have continued to soar, reaching record levels in May, and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. According to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the median sale price of residential homes grew nearly 30% year-over-year in King County last month, as well as over 35% in Snohomish County, and 28% in Pierce County. That marked a new record high for median prices in the region.