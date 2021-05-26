When the Knicks Are Good

After a season that saw him earn more and more playing time late in the season, what’s next for Obi Toppin and how should the Knicks use him?. With the playoffs over for the New York Knicks, the fanbase turns its attention to the draft and free agency. New York will have to assess its plans for the first two players drafted during the Leon Rose Era. For much of the 2020–21 campaign, fans lauded the play of Immanuel Quickley and even joked that he, not Obi Toppin, had been the Knicks’ lottery pick. To the surprise and outright joy of many, Toppin flashed his potential as the regular season came to a close; his playoff performance went a step further, as he was a useful and exciting player in the Knicks’ first-round series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.