The highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder officially wrapped production this month, but fans were lucky enough to catch some glimpses of Chris Hemsworth and his new look on the set. Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame rocking the "Bro Thor" look, but set photos from the new movie have him looking ripped once again. In fact, he looks like he walked straight out of an '80s workout video. In honor of the production coming to a close, a Thor: Love and Thunder updates account on Twitter recently shared some promo art that reportedly comes from the wrap gifts.