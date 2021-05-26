Cancel
Seek out that ‘new book’ smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

By Moira Macdonald
Cover picture for the articleA number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here’s a fresh batch of fiction to suit any taste. “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar (Back Bay, 368 pp.). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play “Disgraced,” Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about an American Muslim) to create a novel about a man struggling to negotiate post-9/11 America. “Akhtar bounds far beyond the cleverly engineered drama of ‘Disgraced,’” wrote Ron Charles of The Washington Post about this much-honored bestseller. “With its sprawling vision of contemporary America, ‘Homeland Elegies’ is a phenomenal coalescence of memoir, fiction, history and cultural analysis.”

www.dailypress.com
