Seek out that ‘new book’ smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

Searching for your next summer read? Look no further…. 1. Assembly by Natasha Brown is published in hardback by Hamish Hamilton priced £12.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now. Natasha Brown’s debut is a hauntingly accurate novel about the stories we construct for ourselves and others. It’s narrated by a black British woman who is preparing to attend a grand garden party hosted by her boyfriend’s family at their English countryside estate. With her perfectly laid out path ahead of her, she tries to change the narrative – even if it comes at the cost of her life. The novel’s daring structure and distilled prose perfectly captures how colonialist structures have been woven into British society – through race and class, safety and freedom, winners and losers. A completely captivating read you won’t be able to put down.9/10(Review by Georgina Grouse)