The Indianola girls soccer team won their second straight game and fourth out of five with a 4-1 dominating win over Perry Friday evening on their home field. The Indians were dominant from start to finish, with goals from Anna Miller and Megan Howard, while Alyvia Fuller scored a brace. Head coach Mackenzie Stump tells KNIA Sports the Indians players have been tested over the past several weeks, but they are starting to put things together and play up to their potential. The Indians improve to 7-5 on the season, and will match up with county rival Norwalk on Tuesday.