EDITORIAL – Nick Lima is a fierce competitor. Given that the 26-year-old has already racked up over 100 MLS appearances and represented the U.S. Men’s National Team on nine occasions, that seems like a bit of a redundant thing to say. But Lima’s competitiveness knows no bounds when it comes to sport. In his youth, he committed to every sport he could and excelled in most of them. That he is a professional athlete is probably unsurprising to those closest to him. That he chose soccer over other sports is more circumstantial. Austin FC fans are glad that he did.