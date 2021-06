The Philadelphia Flyers were optimistic about 24-year-old defenseman Ivan Provorov heading into the 2020-21 season. He led the team in average time on ice (TOI) in each of his first four NHL seasons and played in every regular season and playoff game. He was among a group of promising young Flyers poised to take the next step into the prime years of their respective careers. The team hoped that the continuation of his workhorse style supplemented with increased opportunity for point production on the power play would help him to leap into the top tier of NHL defensemen in his fifth season.