Index: Inequality in job losses low as pandemic more under control

By Dion Rabouin
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccine rates are increasing and COVID-19 cases are declining, which is opening up businesses and driving job growth that looks broad, making inequality in actual job losses relatively low, according to the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. What it means: This data is based on whether or not survey respondents have...

