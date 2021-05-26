Norfolk car wash brand to add several locations under new owner

(GPIN: 1438747119; Tax Map No.: 37700900) Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated January 13, 2017, in the original principal amount of $172,633.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the City of Norfolk, Virginia in Instrument No. 170002069, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on June 2, 2021, at 10:00 am, in front of the building housing the City of Norfolk Circuit Court, 150 St. Paul's Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23510, the property designated as the Eastern part of Lots 1 and 2, in Block X, as shown on plat entitled "Re-Plat of Blocks 19 and 22, Lafayette Terrace", duly recorded in the aforesaid Clerk's Office in Map Book 10, at Page 7, and further described by metes and bounds on the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $17,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review on the Foreclosure Sales page of www.glasserlaw.com, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Glasser and Glasser, P.L.C. on behalf of Atlantic Trustee Services, L.L.C., and/or Auction.com-VA, LLC, Substitute Trustees, Crown Center Building, Suite 600, 580 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, File No. 224357-01, Tel: (757) 321-6465, between 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 noon only. 6948964 5/17, 5/24/2021.