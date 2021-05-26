Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk car wash brand to add several locations under new owner

By Trevor Metcalfe
Daily Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norfolk car wash operator is in expansion mode after being acquired by a larger Ohio-based company. Express Wash Concepts recently acquired Green Clean Express Auto Wash, a car wash business with locations in five Hampton Roads cities. As part of the larger company, Green Clean leaders plan to open at least seven new locations in the region and expand to other parts of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia sees lowest rate of new coronavirus cases since pandemic arrived

With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 555 as of Friday, the lowest statewide in over 10 months. And Virginia just recorded its lowest tally of new coronavirus hospitalizations at 684. The steep decline is ...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

The power to govern | Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

Trustee's Sale 2405 Shoop Aven...

(GPIN: 1438747119; Tax Map No.: 37700900) Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated January 13, 2017, in the original principal amount of $172,633.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the City of Norfolk, Virginia in Instrument No. 170002069, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on June 2, 2021, at 10:00 am, in front of the building housing the City of Norfolk Circuit Court, 150 St. Paul's Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23510, the property designated as the Eastern part of Lots 1 and 2, in Block X, as shown on plat entitled "Re-Plat of Blocks 19 and 22, Lafayette Terrace", duly recorded in the aforesaid Clerk's Office in Map Book 10, at Page 7, and further described by metes and bounds on the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $17,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review on the Foreclosure Sales page of www.glasserlaw.com, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Glasser and Glasser, P.L.C. on behalf of Atlantic Trustee Services, L.L.C., and/or Auction.com-VA, LLC, Substitute Trustees, Crown Center Building, Suite 600, 580 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, File No. 224357-01, Tel: (757) 321-6465, between 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 noon only. 6948964 5/17, 5/24/2021.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.