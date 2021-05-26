Cancel
Pella, IA

Tulip City Schools Wrapping Up Academic Year This Week

By Andrew Schneider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulip City schools wrap up this week, with the Eagles at Pella Christian ending 2020-21 today and Pella Community Schools on Thursday. Both districts do so with in-person learning, as they had all year long, but with many changes coming to the public school in the final two weeks of class. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says last weekend, he changed the district’s mask mandate to an optional policy in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidance. But due to reaction to that decision, a special Pella School Board meeting was called to give parents and students in the district a chance to respond; and after 25 public comments, the board upheld Ebeling’s decision 4-1. Whatever vote was made would have been rendered moot, as later that night, the Iowa Legislature approved and Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law introduced by Representative Dustin Hite that prevented school districts from implementing mask mandates. Hear more about the latest with the Pella School District on Let’s Talk Pella.

