Mike Jacobs: This season, hockey doesn’t stop for COVID-19

By Mike Jacobs
Grand Forks Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hockey League held a playoff game in Winnipeg Sunday night, May 23, and nobody came. COVID-19 kept fans away. Manitoba is reeling from COVID. The province reported six COVID deaths on Friday, May 21, and 476 new cases. These are the province’s “darkest days, Premier Brian Pallister declared. He is equivalent to a state governor in the United States.

NHLmorns.ca

Like it or not, Montreal is ‘Canada’s Team’ this NHL season

It’s been a tough week to be Canadian. Some people want to cancel Canada Day. There was outrage in Toronto on Tuesday night when the country’s most-identifiable landmark, the CN Tower, lit up in red, white and blue to honour the Montreal Canadiens being the sole Canadian team to reach the semi-finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
GolfPGA Tour

Average putting day doesn’t stop Davison from taking 54-hole lead

Callum Davison is unique in that he swings the club and putts cross-handed. The right-hander uses a left-hand-below-the-right-hand grip for all shots. (Media/PGA TOUR) DUPONT, Washington—On his first hole of the day, Canada’s Callum Davison hit his approach shot to six feet on the par-4 at The Home Course. The problem was, he left himself a downhill, left-to-right sliding putt. No problem, though. Davison calmly rolled in the birdie and looked like he was off and running. Davison only made two birdies the rest of the way, and he waited until the 16th and 17th holes to do so. Even with the birdie drought, those three birdies—against two bogeys—were still enough for him to shoot a 71 and move into first place in the Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament with one round to play. The 20-year-old Davison leads a pair of Americans, Eric Lilleboe and Mike Chanaud, by a shot, with American Cory Mehl and Canadian Jared du Toit two strokes back.
AnimalsGrand Forks Herald

Always in Season/ Mike Jacobs: Mourning doves are more often heard than seen

The mourning dove is a familiar summer bird that is so common it is almost ubiquitous – but not quite. The dove is an “edge” species. It likes a mix of dense cover and open space, exactly the kind of habitat that humans have produced across North America. This has made the mourning dove much more abundant today than it was before European settlement.
NHLYardbarker

Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2007

The seventh installment in this series has arrived after previously looking at how the Minnesota Wild did in their first six drafts. If you missed any of them or want a refresher, you can find those recaps below:. 2000: Franchise’s Inaugural Draft. 2001: Minnesota Gets Its Captain. 2002: Late Round...
NHLbattlefordsnow.com

Newer Habs getting small taste of atmosphere in Montreal during NHL playoffs

Montreal’s Bell Centre is famous for its electric atmosphere during NHL games, a vibe that gets ratcheted up even more when the Canadiens are in the playoffs. For more than a few players on Montreal’s roster, however, it’s something they have yet to experience. Montreal spent the 2020 playoff season playing out of a controlled environment in Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bell Centre was closed off to fans this season with the novel coronavirus still spreading across Canada.
NHLvulcanadvocate.com

Flames hire former Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller

Former Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller has a new job. The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that Muller is their new associate coach under head coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames also announced that Cail MacLean has been hired as an assistant coach after spending the last three seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Stockton Heat, Calgary’s farm team.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Let’s Dispel Some Montreal Canadiens Rumors

The Montreal Canadiens are on top baby, and have punched their ticket as one of the Top 4 teams in the entire NHL this year. But being on top isn’t easy, and it brings out a bunch of people not happy with their success trying to explain it away in any way they can.