An Egyptian vulture has been spotted in the Isles of Scilly in what has been described as a “once-in-a-century” sighting.The giant bird of prey, which has a distinctive bright yellow face and a mane of feathers, was first seen on Monday flying over Peninnis Head on St Mary’s.It then moved on to Tresco, where it was seen perching on a pine during the middle of the day.It is the first time the species has been spotted in the UK in more than 150 years and only the third time recorded. The previous two times were in 1825 and 1868.Will Wagstaff, who...