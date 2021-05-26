Cancel
Economy

Worries about job losses are decreasing

By Dion Rabouin
Axios
 18 days ago
Worries about job losses and/or having hours cut and losing income are decreasing across the board but inequality ticked up in May, according to the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. How it works: The values of the index answer the question, "How differently are U.S. adults with annual incomes below $50,000,...

