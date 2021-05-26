Cancel
NZ Dollar Rises Sharply After RBNZ's Rate Hike Hint

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 18 days ago

The NZ dollar gained ground against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its official cash rate unchanged and signaled about the possibility of a rate hike by September next year. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBNZ decided to...

forextv.com
Economywkzo.com

Japan’s exports set for biggest monthly gain since 1980: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports likely posted their largest monthly rise in four decades in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but the flattering milestone was largely reflective of a rebound in shipments from last year’s pandemic-driven plunge. Globally, policymakers are keeping a close watch on the extent of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

* U.S. CPI leaps to near 13-year high of 5% y/y * Seen as transitory due to one-off pressures; dollar slips * "The market believes the Fed" - analyst * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, then shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure and most majors stuck in ranges. Early in the Asia session the greenback nursed small losses, as traders figured there were enough one-offs in last month's 0.6% rise in consumer prices to support the Federal Reserve's insistence that inflation was likely to be transitory. The dollar bought 109.44 yen and was headed for a small weekly loss. It was also on track for modest weekly losses on the Aussie dollar and British pound, last trading at $0.7752 per Aussie and $1.41825 per pound. A dovish commitment from the European Central Bank to stick with its elevated tempo of bond buying held the euro in check at $1.2189. "What we're seeing is a market that believes in the Fed," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, as investors temper worries that the strong recovery in the United States prompts early rate hikes. "We're going to get tapering," he said. "But it's going to get done a such a snail's pace." The data overnight showed U.S. consumer prices up 5% year-on-year, the sharpest rise in more than a dozen years and core inflation surging 0.7% in a month. But hefty contributions from short-term rises in airline ticket prices and used cars helped convince traders it was not going to drive interest rates higher any time soon. "It basically fit the Fed script, that we'd get a burst but it's going to be temporary," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer. "This report is consistent with that, it doesn't argue against it. I think the market needed something that argued against it to push the U.S. dollar higher." The U.S. dollar index fell slightly after the inflation figures were published and last sat at 89.974, down very slightly for the week. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries actually rallied to a three-month high in the wake of CPI, as short sellers quit bets on rising yields. The 10-year yield was last at 1.4434% after dipping to a three-month low of 1.4320% earlier Friday. It was as high as 1.6350% a week earlier. Focus now turns to the Fed's meeting next week, although traders now say that there may not be much of a shift in rhetoric which has played down the need to taper stimulus. A plan for reducing bond buying is expected to be announced in August or September a Reuters poll of economists found, but it isn't forecast to begin until next year. The South Korean won firmed 0.2% to 1,110.08 per dollar after the central bank governor hinted at normalising policy, in an advance copy of a speech to be delivered later on Friday. Indonesia's rupiah gained about 0.4% to 14,187 per dollar as lower U.S. Treasury yields boosted the attraction of Indonesian bonds. Cryptocurrencies looked to close out the week on a stronger footing, with bitcoin seemingly well supported above $35,000 despite more talk of global regulatory scrutiny. The digital token last traded at $37,163.52 and on track for a 3.5% weekly advance. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 551 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2188 $1.2176 +0.10% -0.25% +1.2192 +1.2171 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.3150 +0.10% +5.94% +109.4450 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Dollar Loses Ground after CPI

Analysts say that that volatility was attributed largely to the US inflation data which was unexpectedly higher. Commentary from the European Central Bank's policy makers ahead of the next meeting of the Federal Reserve Bank also helped to increase uncertainty. The ECB's forward guidance on growth and inflation was revised higher, while the current loose monetary policy will continue in the short term. Earlier in the week, market players had taken a wait-and-see stance, and the latest data failed to provide any clear sense of direction.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as investors bet. interest rates would stay lower for longer in Europe and Britain while looking ahead to next week's U.S. monetary policy meeting. The dollar index, showing its strongest weekly gain since early...
Businesskitco.com

More sustainable euro zone inflation coming: ECB's Knot

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Copious budget spending in the euro zone is finally generating a sustainable rise in inflation but more flexible fiscal rules will be needed for years as monetary policy remains constrained, European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said on Friday. Governments have spent record amounts over the past year...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates Amid Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar climbed against its major rivals in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as bond yields fell from the United States to Europe despite signs of rising U.S. inflation. Investors are pinning hopes that rising price pressures will be transitory and the Federal Reserve is unlikely...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open largely flat on Friday as investors are likely to shy away from big bets ahead of a holiday-extended weekend, despite a generally positive broader environment. The local share price index futures was up 0.04%, a 6.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,573.79 in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bundesbank ups 2021 GDP, inflation forecast

Germany’s central bank, Bundesbank, said that the economy is on track to overcome a pandemic-related crisis this year, as it upgraded its GDP and inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022. The central bank chief Jens Weidmann said that economic forecasts are based on successful vaccination campaigns in the country. "This...
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps As Expected

Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate citing faster economic recovery and rising inflation. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 5.50 percent from 5.00 percent, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Friday. This was the third consecutive hike in rates. The...
Businessinvesting.com

Canadian Dollar Rises Steadily

Except for some minor and short-term pullbacks, the Canadian dollar has been rising steadily since March 2020. Both 14 months of a continuous uptrend and the scale of growth of the Canadian currency are quite impressive. So, it is safe to say that a large-scale correction is coming soon. However,...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Rises ahead of Weekend, Sterling Firm after GDP

Notable buying is seen in Dollar as markets enter into US session. There is no apparent reason for the rally, except that some traders could be adjusting positions ahead of the high profile G7 summit. Resilience in the Swiss Franc is affirm this pre-emptive risk aversion. Meanwhile, Sterling is also firm after solid GDP data. On the other hand, New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar are under some renewed selling pressure, together with Euro.