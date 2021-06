AUBURN, Ala. - In the opening game between the two teams on Friday night, Texas A&M baseball left a number of runners on base at Auburn as the Aggies could not get key hits when they mattered. In the end, Auburn won that opener, 5-4. On Saturday afternoon, the teams are playing the middle game of the series. And, if the first inning is any indication, the Maroon and White should have more success.