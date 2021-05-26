Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix Are Building a Massive Space in the Stream

By Richard Lawso n
Vanity Fair
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in 2021, the particular fascination of my household became Home Again With the Fords, a new HGTV series from the sister-brother designer-contractor duo Leanne and Steve Ford, who work interior wonders in their native Pittsburgh. Leanne recently moved back to her hometown from Los Angeles, echoing a trajectory of many Americans her age who—either because of children or pandemic or both—decided to return to the nest and set up a more comfortable life close to family.

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Home Price#Real Estate#Home Entertainment#Live Tv#Netflix Inc#Fall Tv#Home Again With The Fords#Americans#Scandinavian#24 Hour News#Instagram#Magnolia Network#Shaker#Reshapin#Gaineses#Food Network#Laurel#Rehab Addict Rescue#Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix will stream the latest animated Gundam movie

Netflix has secured the rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the latest entry in the long-running anime mecha franchise. Not to be confused with the live-action Gundam adaptation the company recently announced, this film is the first of three movies that will adapt Hathaway's Flash, a novel penned by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. It continues the story of Gundam's main Universal Century timeline past the point of 1988's Char's Counterattack (and more recently Gundam Unicorn).
Internetfoxwilmington.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines launch virtual classes through Magnolia Network

Now you can learn to be just like Chip and Joanna Gaines. The “Fixer Upper” stars and creators of the Magnolia brand will be launching their own network in partnership with Discovery+ next month. When it debuts on July 15, the Magnolia Network will also release nine workshops for Discovery+...
Wetumpka, ALdnyuz.com

HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ Scores Well In Key Demos For Its Wetumpka, Alabama Renovation

HGTV’s biggest renovation project to date is apparently a big hit, delivering strong ratings across several key demos, the network said Friday. Home Town Takeover spotlighted the efforts of Ben and Erin Napier to renovate the downtrodden city of Wetumpka, Alabama. The season wrapped on Sunday, June 6, and averaged an .89 live plus three-day rating among P25-54—a 73 percent lift from year-ago levels—and a 1.08 L3 rating among W25-54, reflecting an 86 percent lift versus year-ago numbers.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who pays for Home Town Takeover renovations? HGTV show explored

Who pays for Home Town Takeover renovations? That’s what HGTV viewers are wondering in 2021. Home Town Takeover launched as a spin-off from original HGTV show Home Town which sees Ben and Erin Napier renovating lots of houses. Ben and Erin have their work cut out in Home Town Takeover...
CelebritiesPeople

Joanna Gaines Shows Off Little Sister Mikey's Plant Shop Pop-Up Now Open at Magnolia Market

Joanna Gaines is showing off the latest addition to Magnolia Market: her sister Mary Kay McCall's plant store pop-up! The Fixer Upper star showed off the adorable scene at the new temporary shop, called Ferny's, on her Instagram Stories. The pop-up features a rehabbed 1967 Yellowstone Cavelier camper, plenty of potted cacti and other lush greenery, and even branded tee-shirts bearing the Ferny's logo.
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” Transformed This Awkward Space Into an Airy, Beach-Themed Kitchen

When you live near the water and have the views to enjoy it, you’ve got to take advantage. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack stumble across a large property that needed a lot of work — but with promising oceanfront views, they took a chance by putting emphasis on the surrounding area and executing a beachy, boho-themed renovation.
Baltimore, MDmidfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore food personality becomes Netflix star on new show

BALTIMORE (AP) — You have probably seen Tim Chin or one of his photographs of delectable, decadent food somewhere in Baltimore — from the LED Art Billboard near Pennsylvania Station to Visit Baltimore campaigns throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Netflix found out about him, which led to his being cast as the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: The Property Brothers Gave This Tired 1970s Kitchen a Major Facelift

Whether you’ve lived in a home for 30 years or for 30 days, there’s a feeling that comes with knowing that it could be the one you want to spend the rest of your life in. And just like the name suggests, HGTV’s “Property Brothers: Forever Home” is all about helping homeowners transform their current, much-loved residence into the home of their dreams for the long run.
TV & Videosdnyuz.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines launch 9 virtual classes to channel your inner ‘Fixer Upper’

If success is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration, then “Fixer Upper” fans have been getting a raw deal. Since its debut in 2013, cohosts Chip and Joanna Gaines have offered viewers a behind-the-scenes view of home renovation, from gleeful demolition to tearful unveiling. But viewers hoping to replicate the Gaines’ modern farmhouse style had to figure much of it out on their own.
Home & Gardenrealtor.com

Erin and Ben Napier Reveal One Thing Every Kitchen Should Have

On their new show, “Home Town Takeover,” Erin and Ben Napier have made a lot of progress in their mission to make over Wetumpka, AL—but they still have a way to go. In the episode “Say Yes to Wetumpka,” Erin and Ben fix up the Wetumpka Civic Center, turning it into a premier event venue for weddings and beyond. What’s more, they help renovate one family home that serves as a gathering place for kids after school.
TV SeriesComicBook

Sweet Tooth Season 1 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

It's officially Friday, June 4 and that means the first season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth adaptation is now streaming worldwide! Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemiere, the series stars Christian Convery as Gus, a deer-human hybrid boy that is forced to navigate a world still recovering from collapse due to a virus (yes, the producers are worried you might hear that and bail). After living safely in his forest home for a decade Gus seeks out a new adventure across the ruins of America, accompanied by a grizzled veteran of the post-apocalypse in the form of Tommy Jeppered (Nonso Anozie). You can watch all eight episodes of the series right now!
Comicshypebeast.com

Netflix To Start Streaming New 'Shaman King' Anime

During its Geeked Week livestream earlier this week, Netflix announced that it will start streaming the new Shaman King anime this summer. Accompanying the announcement is an English-subtitled trailer that shares a look at Hiroyuki Takei’s new series. The new Shaman King anime serves as a continuation of the adventures of Yoh Asakura as he attempts to hone his shaman skills to become the Shaman King by winning the Shaman Fight. Premiered in Japan back in April, the ongoing anime will feature 52 episodes and adapt all 35 volumes of Shaman King‘s complete edition published by Kodansha.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Black Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

It can be a difficult task for any discerning viewer to sift through the sheer volume of movies streaming on Netflix. It’s an even greater challenge if searching specifically for Black films. As an extension of IndieWire’s monthly list of the best new films on Netflix, this list will be updated monthly as new titles become available, and old titles will be replaced.