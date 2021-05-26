Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix Are Building a Massive Space in the Stream

It's officially Friday, June 4 and that means the first season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth adaptation is now streaming worldwide! Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemiere, the series stars Christian Convery as Gus, a deer-human hybrid boy that is forced to navigate a world still recovering from collapse due to a virus (yes, the producers are worried you might hear that and bail). After living safely in his forest home for a decade Gus seeks out a new adventure across the ruins of America, accompanied by a grizzled veteran of the post-apocalypse in the form of Tommy Jeppered (Nonso Anozie). You can watch all eight episodes of the series right now!