Bender: No need to investigate tourists

By Tony Bender
Grand Forks Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, for one, am gratified that Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., voted against a congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. As Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-GA, proclaimed, the whole thing was nothing more than “a normal tourist visit,” albeit one during which he was pictured screaming in terror, because, let's face it, those people are awful … treasonists, terrorists, white supremacists … and some of them, I assume, are good tourists.

