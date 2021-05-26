Cancel
TIPS and ETFs Can Help Protect Retirees Against Inflation

By Robert Powell
Inflation is back and it’s staring straight at all Americans, and especially retirees who might be living on a fixed income.

Consider: The consumer price index (CPI) for Americans 62 years of age and older has risen 3.7% for the 12 months ending April 2021, and the CPI for all Americans has increased 4.2% over the same period.

But according to the Senior Citizens League, Social Security beneficiaries are really behind the eight-ball. Since 2000, cost of living adjustments (COLAs) have increased Social Security benefits a total of 55%, yet typical senior expenses through March 2021 grew 101.7%.

The Senior Citizens League also noted that the average Social Security benefit rose from $816 a month in 2000 to $1,262.40 by 2021 due to COLA increases. However, because retiree costs are rising at a far more rapid pace than the COLA, a Senior Citizens League study found that a Social Security benefit of $1,645.60 a month in 2020 would be required just to maintain the same level of buying power as $816 had in 2000.

So, what can older Americans do to make sure they manage the risk of inflation and loss of purchasing power?

Consider Using a Barbell

According to Mike Ashton, a managing principal with Enduring Investments, retirees often get two versions of advice about investing for their golden years.

“Seniors are concerned about losing purchasing power slowly, through inflation, and so conventional advice usually advocates maintaining a fair amount of risky assets to “keep up” with those costs, while withdrawing a steady amount, the 4% rule for example,” he said.

But of course, those risky assets can move abruptly, which triggers the opposite concern, said Ashton. “Seniors are also concerned about losing purchasing power quickly, through market corrections/bear markets,” he said. “And the conventional advice is to keep a ‘rainy day fund’ or some such idea. So, in brief, the argument is that they should be riskier than they would like to keep up with inflation, and less risky than they need to be to protect against market declines. It’s not surprising that it's confusing.”

Ashton advocates that seniors should invest in a risk “barbell” with the “safe” side invested in inflation-linked assets such as TIPS rather than cash. The “risky” side should ideally be invested in “downside-protected” sorts of risky assets such as some of the new ETFs from Simplify and others that have built in downside protection on equities, plus some amount of commodities as an alternative to stocks.

“At the end of the day, the important element to portfolio construction is to directly address and balance the fear of losing money to inflation, and losing money to market movements of risky assets,” said Ashton. “That’s a simple idea, not easy to implement in practice but it’s what it all boils down to, in my opinion.”

Upside Potential With Downside Protection

Social Security recipients have faced tough investing choices for some time now, said David Macchia, the founder and CEO of Wealth2k. “An unprecedented 11-year bull market is a reality that probably frustrates those seniors who have been uncomfortable with exposing their savings to investment risk,” he said. “With safe money yields so low, it’s a real conundrum.”

Given that, Macchia is in favor of the new generation of registered indexed-linked annuities (RILAs) because they allow a senior to precisely know their loss potential while at the same time providing for greater upside gain should the underlying index increase in value.

“The value proposition - upside potential with downside protection -- is hugely powerful and should be leveraged by more retirees,” he said.

Not Yet Retired?

For those not yet retired, John Mulligan of Mulligan Capital first recommends waiting to claim Social Security until age 70. For every year you delay claiming Social Security past your full retirement age up to age 70, you get an 8% increase in your benefit. “No COLA in the marketplace exists superior to the COLA from delaying Social Security until age 70,” he said.

In addition, he recommends working longer, trimming expenses, saving more, controlling debt, downsizing, exploring a life annuity, and shopping for Medicare plans.

“Nobel Laureate Bill Sharpe has opined that retirement income planning is unsolvable,” said Mulligan. “You have to work all the pieces of the puzzle and then you should hire a retirement income specialist/adviser.”

BusinessPioneer Press

Your Money: Protect yourself, and your money, from inflation

For the last several years, we have been blessed with economic growth combined with relatively low inflation. This benefitted aggressive and conservative investors alike, and it was frankly nice not to have to think about it. Alas, all good things must come to an end. Between low interest rates, rising...
BusinessKXLY

Could You Qualify for Social Security’s $3,895 Maximum Benefit?

How does a guaranteed $3,895 per month in Social Security benefits sound? That’s the cushy supplement a few lucky seniors can expect to receive from Social Security when they sign up. But you won’t end up with a benefit this large by chance. If you want the biggest possible Social...
Businessgoldsilver.com

INFLATION SPIKES! How Will That Impact Your Wealth?

Inflation just took a massive spike higher. Just-released data shows core inflation has suddenly soared to levels not seen since the early 1990s. High inflation is a wealth-killer. Draining the purchasing power of your income and savings, while crushing you under a rising cost of living. How worried should you...
EconomyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Did you retire too early? These side jobs could pad out your budget

When Diane Davis realized her retirement income would fall short of the amount she needed to afford small luxuries like cable television and bowling, she turned to side hustles to address the shortfall. Now, the 66-year-old retired school teacher earns an average of $400 to $500 per month by dog-sitting and by helping people with organization and elder care.
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Household budgets were already tight. Then came inflation.

Abby Walter said she started noticing her grocery bill creeping up earlier this year. Prior to January, the Maryland resident had typically spent about $75 a week on groceries. Now her bill is averaging about $150 or even more. Some of that increase is likely due to a change in...
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Forget these 4 financial myths to retire stress-free

There's a lot of misleading information out there about retirement planning. Unfortunately, many investors aren't properly educated on the challenges presented by financial planning or the solutions to overcome them. If you want to build confidence and reduce your stress levels, consider these popular myths and embrace the tried-and-true methods to enter your golden years comfortably.
Economybenefitspro.com

Social Security COLA estimate for 2022 raised to 5.3%

The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security benefits in 2022 — usually announced in October — could be 5.3%, the highest since 2009, based on Thursday’s Consumer Price Index announcement, according to Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson of The Senior Citizens League, who estimated the 2022 COLA at 4.7% a month ago.
Businessrealtybiznews.com

How Inflation Can Affect Mortgage Rates

Maybe everything is returning to normal, or maybe we are still defining a new normal. What is certain is that the economy is changing. One area to keep a close eye on is whether the current surge of inflation will also bring a surge in mortgage interest rates. There is a very good reason to watch this metric because the rate of inflation traditionally remains below the rate for a 30-year mortgage. That is not the case today. Today, inflation is higher than mortgage interest rates.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

You may or may not realize it, but Social Security is likely to be a major support for you in retirement. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Social Security benefits make up about a third of elderly Americans' income on average. More specifically, about half of married elderly beneficiaries get 50% or more of their income from the program, while 70% of unmarried ones do. A meaningful number get 90% or more of their income from Social Security.
Businesssouthfloridareporter.com

What Are Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)?

Inflation, or a sustained period of rising consumer prices, can take a bite out of investor portfolios and reduce purchasing power as the prices of goods and services increase. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are one way to hedge against inflation in a portfolio. These government-issued securities are inflation-protected bonds...
Businessmorningstar.com

Retirees: How Inflation-Tough Is Your Portfolio and Plan?

Susan Dziubinski: Hi, I'm Susan Dziubinski for Morningstar. Consumers are seeing signs of inflation, which might strike fear into the hearts of some retirees who lived through the very high inflation rates of the 1970s and 1980s. Joining me to discuss how to assess how inflation-tough your retirement portfolio and plan are is Christine Benz. Christine is Morningstar's director of personal finance.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Here's an Option to Protect Your Portfolio From Inflation

As inflation rises, many older investors and retirees worry about their nest eggs. Investors may consider adding I bonds to their portfolio, a relatively safe and nearly risk-free asset. But I bonds may not be right for all investors, financial experts say. Inflation is a top concern as investors fret...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Ways I Will Supplement Social Security -- And You Can Too

For the average person, Social Security will make up about 40% of their working income. But if you are a higher-wage earner, it could make up even less. And avoiding living on a fixed income could come down to how well you've prepared in advance for retirement. There are some things that can get you the highest possible payment from Social Security, but it still may not be enough. And if that happens to me, here's how I'll supplement it.
BusinessValdosta Daily Times

PATRICK: Inflation can be a scary word

There are compelling reasons to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Inflation can be a scary word for people who are retired. It’s code for “prices are going up, but my income may stay the same.”. The most recent reading on consumer prices put inflation back into the conversation. The Consumer Price...
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

Stimulus check update: Direct payments boosted economy, study says. There are calls for a 4th check.

The impact of the coronavirus stimulus checks have been felt throughout the economy, a new report shows. The number of Americans who didn’t have enough to eat dropped by more than 40% from December 2020 to April 2021, and those who had problems paying their bilis declined by 45% during the same period, as Congress passed $2,000 in new direct payments, according to the University of Michigan, citing the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

Your 401(k) or IRA could probably benefit from the addition of high-growth investments, but you also want to make sure you're not taking on too much risk with your retirement savings. Luckily, there are ETFs that will help your retirement account beat the stock market while providing protection against common threats that could sink your plan. Finding an ETF that's focused on the right stock market niche will set you up for larger assets and a better retirement a few decades down the line.
BusinessHerald & Review

3 Top Investments to Help You Fight Inflation

Inflation. It's a period investors worry about because prices for goods and services rise, putting a dent in everyone's pocketbooks. But savvy investors know that inflation is a normal part of the economic cycle and there's no way to avoid it occurring. However, there's a way to make sure that your investments can withstand any negative impacts. Below, three Motley Fool contributors pinpoint investments that can help your portfolio thrive during (and even after) inflationary times.